VIDEO: Good Samaritan stops woman from jumping off bridge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police officers along with a good samaritan are being praised for their bravery after saving a woman from jumping off the Westgate Bridge.

According to BPPD, officers responded to a suspicious person complaint on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge Tuesday afternoon that led to a remarkable chain of events.

Police say when Cpl Mathew Bragg arrived on the scene he found an upset woman stepping onto the ledge of the bridge over the Red River.

In the video above shared from the Bosser City Police Department, you can see the woman appeared to position herself to jump, the officer moves in, holding on to her to prevent her from falling into the swift-moving water.

“All I could do was just grab her and put all my weight down to keep her from falling,” Cpl Bragg said.

After about 40 seconds, officer Brandon Bailey arrived on the scene to help but the two of them were unable to pull the woman from the ledge.

While Bragg and Bailey wait for additional officers to arrive, a passing driver recognizes that the officers need help. The driver stopped and assisted the officers in pulling the woman to safety.

“That was all about a team effort.”

The woman had no physical injuries. She was transported to WK Bossier for evaluation.

“The officers put their lives on the line to protect the woman’s life. I commend them for their quick response and offer my gratitude to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them,” Chief Shane McWilliams said in a statement Thursday.