Those involved in naked photo shoot in Dubai to be deported

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Dubai say those involved in a naked photo shoot on a balcony that went viral and prompted a crackdown in the city will be deported.

Dubai’s Attorney General Issam Issa al-Humaidan said Tuesday the public prosecution has completed investigations and those accused of public debauchery will be sent back to their countries. Authorities declined further comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that 11 Ukrainian women and a Russian man who were involved in the photo shoot were arrested.

The footage came as a shock in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom governed by an Islamic legal code.