These cities are home to the worst drivers, insurance group finds

California is home to some of the nation’s worst drivers, according to a recent study. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — As hard as it may be to believe, the people you share the freeway with are not the worst drivers in the country. That distinction goes to the drivers in Omaha, Nebraska, according to findings from the insurance aggregation site Quote Wizzard.

Using two million insurance quote claims from America’s 70 largest cities, the company has come up with a list of best and worst drivers, based on four metrics.

The factors examined are DUI rate, where Omaha ranked worst, as well as accidents, speeding tickets and other citations.

Four California cities ranked in the top 10 for bad driving, largely thanks to high accident rates.

The nation’s best city drivers can be found in Birmingham, Alabama as well as St. Louis, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Quote Wizzard. All three scored among the top 20 across all metrics.

You can read the full report to see where see where your city ranks for bad driving.