CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) —Saints fans are celebrating a big win after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, and a Chalmette supermarket is showing its team spirit with something sweet and a side of petty.

On Monday, the store’s bakery created a ‘Fail Cake’ in honor of the Saint’s 27-26 comeback victory over the Saint’s biggest rival. The cake shows the scoreboard of the last 11 minutes of Sunday’s game when Atlanta was leading the way 26-10. The Saints were able to pull themselves together in the last few minutes to end up on top which shocked many Atlanta fans.

Although a taste of victory is sweet for Saints fans, it might leave a bitter taste for Atlanta Falcons fans.

Prior to the game, employees at the supermarket created another ‘Fail Cake’ commemorating Superbowl 51, where the Falcons lost to the Patriots with a 28-3 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Patriots overcame the 25-point deficit and ended with a 34-28 victory.

The Breaux Mart location in Chalmette is baking the custom ‘Fail Cakes,’ for football fanatics throughout the season. According to a post made on Facebook, the prices vary based on the size and the flavor. To order your custom “Fail Cake,” call (504) 262-0750.