‘Strawberry Moon’: How to watch the last supermoon of 2021

Viral News

by: Emily Schuitema/WOOD, ,

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first full moon of astronomical summer and the last supermoon of the year will arrive this week.

The moon will peak on Thursday and be officially full, though it will look full Wednesday and Friday as well. 

June’s full moon, the fourth and final supermoon of the year, is known as the Strawberry Moon because of the strawberries that are ready to be picked at this time of year. It is also sometimes called the Blooming Moon, Berries Ripen Moon or Green Corn Moon. 

The full moon will rise in the east shortly after sunset and will set in the west around sunrise. This is the first of four full moons in astronomical summer. Check the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s Moonrise and Moonset Calculator for times when you can see it in your area.

Once the full moon has passed, the waning moon will pass by Jupiter and Saturn. Look to the south before sunrise to see the trio. Jupiter is the brightest of the two planets, and it will be left of Saturn. The moon will be below Saturn on June 27 and below Jupiter on June 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 84° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 88° 78°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 77°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
6%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
8%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
82°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
82°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
84°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
83°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
84°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
83°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News