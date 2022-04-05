Deputy Nero: Photo from STPSO

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, April 5, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K9 Nero.

The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said goodbye in a funny post on Facebook.

The pup started his career with STPSO in 2014 and served the public for 8 years.

Deputy Nero apprehended 24 wanted suspects and located 33 concealed narcotic locations according to STPSO.

Nero retired due to his old age and plans to spend his “golden years” with his human partner, Deputy Clint Kiley.