ANAHEIM, Ca. (KTLA) — Service animals go through several thousand hours of training before getting certified. On Saturday morning, dozens of service dogs took their training to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Multiple organizations that train service dogs took the pups to Disneyland for a special training session.

The future service dogs got to ride on a bus to the park, some of them went to Downtown Disney, and others just took public transportation because it was a new experience for many of them.

Guide Dogs America was one of the organizations bringing the dogs to Disneyland. The goal was to help the future service dogs gain experience with public transportation and make sure the dogs are comfortable among crowds and the public.