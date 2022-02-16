Champ: ""We would like king cake everyday for lunch"

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) — Meet Champ, a second-grade student at Mimosa Park Elementary in Luling.



Images courtesy of Vontrice DeBoue – Used with Permission

After 19 weeks in the womb, doctors told Champ’s mother that he would not make it. Boy, did Champ ever prove them wrong.

Mimosa Park Elementary Principal Angela Butler says Champ is a great student. So much so, that a letter Champ wrote for school is going viral.

We are 13 days away from Fat Tuesday and this young man would like to have king cake every day.

Principal Butler asked her students to detail what they would like to see her do.

Champ took it to the next level with his response.

The second-grader submitted a letter that said, “We would like king cake every day for lunch. It is Mardi Gras season. Most children enjoy king cake. We are tired of eating healthy food. That is why we should have king cake every day.”

Evidently, king cakes are hard to find in and around Luling.

Champ’s mom Vee says that you have to get in line at 5 a.m. if you want to get a king cake these days.

So far, the family has only had one king cake during this Mardi Gras season.

Champ is going to experience his first Mardi Gras parade at school this year.

The parade has been canceled over the last few years due to COVID-19.

Champ’s love for Mardi Gras and king cake are summed up by this quote from his mother, “Champ wants to get the baby from the king cakes at school when they have them so he can get a king cake everyday.”