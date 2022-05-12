(WTRF) – A Pennsylvania school is apologizing after accidentally selling faux flowers that contained thong underwear to students.

St. Anselm’s Catholic School in Philadelphia had organized a Mother’s Day plant sale ahead of the holiday, offering students the opportunity to buy flowers for their loved ones. But some parents soon discovered their faux roses contained a hidden undergarment folded up in the petals.

“Thank you, St. Anselm’s!” one mother joked upon finding a thong in her rose, as seen in a viral video shared to Facebook.

A representative for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia told Nexstar the incident was the result of a mix-up for which they “apologize deeply.”

“Saint Anselm Parish School took immediate steps to remediate this issue when it became known inclusive of broad communication with school families,” said Ken Gavin, the chief communication officer for the archdiocese. “The situation represents an unfortunate mistake and we apologize deeply.”

Gavin said only a “very limited number” of the roses were sold before sales were halted. The school is still investigating the incident, but has found no evidence that the thong-filled roses were intentionally put out for sale.

“We sincerely regret any embarrassment and discomfort that was caused and wish all mothers in the community a Happy and Blessed Mother’s Day with hearts full of gratitude,” Gavin added.

Parents were also sent an email from St. Anselm’s, explaining the situation and again promising to determine how the faux roses made their way into the plant sale.