Possible TikTok challenge sends Portland teen to ICU with severe burns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old Portland girl is fighting for her life in the ICU from severe burns.

Destini Crane’s family said she suffered these burns in the bathroom of her home after she lit a candle, causing a bottle of rubbing alcohol to explode.

Her family believes she may have been trying to follow a popular TikTok “challenge,” where one draws a design onto a mirror with a flammable liquid and then sets it on fire.

Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have not yet confirmed this is what happened but told KOIN 6 News that it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety in their homes.

“Anytime you’re lighting an ignitable liquid in your home, you are putting yourself, your family, and everyone in that home at extreme risk,” said Robert Garrison, a Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigator.”Whether they have ignitable fluid or not they need to be having conversations about how dangerous fire is especially inside your home.”

Crane’s sister Andrea told KOIN 6 News that she agrees with fire officials, and this incident serves as a tough reminder that kids and teens should be monitored, and parents should be aware of their online activity.

Crane is still in critical condition, but recent updates indicate that skin graft surgery this week was successful.