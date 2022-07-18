BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most modern-day moviegoers have seen CGI versions of their favorite superhero characters climbing tall buildings and balancing on narrow beams of bridges above treacherous waters.

Even after watching these scenes countless times, an audience member’s heart may skip a beat or two as they wonder if the main character will save the day.

Well, this week in Baton Rouge, a crew of brave workers were seen scaling a massive bridge with the aim of keeping capital area drivers safe, and there was no CGI involved.

BRProud had been keeping close tabs on when inspections of Baton Rouge’s I-10 Mississippi River Bridge would take place, and the work unfolded as planned Monday, July 11.

Crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) were seen taking impressive risks to see the job through.

Credit: Louisiana DOTD

Credit: Louisiana DOTD

Credit: Louisiana DOTD

