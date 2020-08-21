One of America’s oldest WWII veterans wants to meet you

Sidney Walton and his son Paul on 75th Anniversary of Normandy Invasion

At 101-years-young, Sidney Walton is still a man on a mission.



Sidney joined the Army at 21 to fight Hitler nine months before Pearl Harbor, according to the “Go Sidney Go” website.



He missed a chance when he was young to meet Civil War veterans, an opportunity he regrets, but now he wants to give all Americans an opportunity to meet a WWII vet before it’s too late.



In 2019, The Department of Veterans Affairs reported that only 389,292 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive.



In April 2018, at the age of 99, Walton set off to visit all 50 U.S. states, naming his journey the “No Regrets Tour.”

Sidney Walton regrets not having met Civil War Veterans during his youth. Now, as one of the few remaining World War II Veterans, he is on the move so that any American can meet him https://t.co/UHQj9L97W2 #VAntagePoint — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) August 21, 2020

As a Corporal, Sidney Walton fought in the China, Burma, India Theater (CBI) in the 34th Infantry, 8th Division.



After the war ended, Walton studied at Yale University for graduate school and met his wife through a blind date.



He taught geology at Duke University and North Carolina State University.



Walton then worked as a civilian for an Air Force base in Maine before his job in pollution control for a Naval Air Station in San Diego, eventually retiring in the early 1980s.