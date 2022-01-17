Oklahoma pastor captured on video wiping spit on man’s face during sermon

TULSA, Okla. (KLFY) — A video of an Oklahoma pastor spitting in his hand and smearing it in the face of a parishioner has gone viral on Twitter.

Michael Todd, leader of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Okla., was delivering a sermon titled “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.” The pastor has a man standing next to him to illustrate his point. He proceeds to spit in his hand not once, but twice, producing mucus and phlegm.

“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore. What most people would do is turn away,“ says Todd. He also remarks that the man standing next to him knows what is coming.

“…God is saying, ‘Can you physically, and spiritually, and emotionally being able to stand when getting the vision and receiving it, might get nasty’. Todd then proceeds to rub his hands together and wipe it on the man’s face, multiple times.

Todd has previously worked with the Governor of Oklahoma to hold a statewide day of prayer for protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.