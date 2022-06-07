NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— June 10th is National Sweet Tea Day and McAlister’s Deli is launching the perfect sweet treat in celebration of the holiday.

Sweet tea ice cream launches on Friday featuring the restaurant’s beloved beverage, no mason jars needed!

Inspired by an April Fools joke in 2021, the flavor features sugar cookie and lemon swirl flavors and can be purchased for $7.99 a pint at any McAlister’s location while supplies last.

View locations here.