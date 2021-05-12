Man who rode through San Francisco Bay Area in back of driverless Tesla arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man who rode around the San Francisco Bay area in a driverless Tesla has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.

25-year-old Param Sharma was arrested without incident on Tuesday. He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail on two counts of reckless driving and disobeying a Peace Officer.

Officials continue to investigate, and the Tesla has been towed for evidence.

On Monday around 6:34 p.m., the CHP’s Golden Gate Division received multiple calls about a person in the backseat of a Tesla Model 3 with no driver that was reportedly driving eastbound across the Bay Bridge.

A CHP officer attempted to stop the Tesla and saw the person climb into the driver’s seat and then pull the car over on I-80 near Powell Street.

Sharma was arrested on the scene.

Video of a person resembling Sharma was taken showing the same reckless behavior and Sharma was also cited on April 27 for similar behavior, according to the CHP.

“The safety of all who share our roadways is the primary concern of the CHP. The Department thanks the public for providing valuable information that aided in this investigation and arrest,” the CHP wrote on Facebook.