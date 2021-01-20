Louisiana first responders remember fire chief ‘following his passing due to Covid-19’

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 is reporting that Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer has passed away.

The Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 is giving their condolences below:

We are sad to report the passing of our leader, our Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer. Today, we pause and remember a man who dedicated his life to the service of others. More importantly, Chief Cutrer was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. While our hearts are heavy with grief, we cherish the memories and legacy left behind for us to remember and follow. We send our unconditional love and support to Chief Cutrer’s wife and our First Lady, Mrs. Mary, his family firefighters, and friends. May God Bless Chief Cutrer. Thank you for always being there for us. We will continue to strive towards greatness just as you taught us to do. Today and forever, we choose to honor you. God speed Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released this statement about the death of the former Tangipahoa Parish Fire (Amite) Chief.

It is with a heavy heart that the SFM offers its condolences to the loved ones and fire family of Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 (Amite) Chief Bruce Cutrer following his passing due to Covid-19. “Bruce was not just my longtime, dear friend. He was a mentor, a model fire chief, an honorable leader in his community of Amite, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather and just an all-around exceptional man. Bruce will be missed tremendously,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning.

In response to the passing of Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer, the Tangipahoa Parish Government is having the flags in the parish lowered to half-staff.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has signed an order lowering flags to half-staff at parish buildings in memory of longtime Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer, who has died from COVID-related complications. “Chief Cutrer dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. For more than 50 years, he risked his life to help his friends, neighbors, and complete strangers in their hour of need, and as a community, we mourn the loss of this man who was truly a public servant,” Miller said.

Miller asks that flags remain at half-staff until the conclusion of funeral services for the Chief.

Image courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Government

The Amite City Police Department is also sending their condolences through this statement below:

We at the Amite City Police Department are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer. We offer our deepest condolences to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1 and to Chief Cutrer’s family. Chief Cutrer has served our community well, and Amite will miss his leadership. Chief Lendrick Francois & Staff