Local family has close encounter with a “BIG” alligator on Highway 49

LOUISIANA (BRPROUD) — One Louisiana family has a tale to tell after a recent encounter with a large alligator on the highway.

The meeting took place on Highway 49 as Amanda Carter and her family was on their way back from Texas.

As the family was traveling along Highway 49, they came upon what they thought was a blown tire.

The family got closer and realized that it was a very big alligator.

After swerving to miss the gator, they turned off at the next exit and returned to the scene.

Upon arrival, the alligator turned to the family and showed its teeth.

At this point, traffic was still moving by the alligator at a high rate of speed.

Amanda’s husband Jesse was joined by another man who tried to use two blankets to cover the eyes of the alligator.

It did not work and at this point, others stopped to try and help move the gator from the roadway.

One person that stopped to help had the bumper on their vehicle bitten by the alligator.

Members of law enforcement showed up at the scene and everyone was still trying to figure out how to move the alligator from the highway.

While Amanda went to look for food, Jesse and another man tried to use an umbrella and paint stick to get the gator to move in the direction of the noise.

Not only did that not work, but Victoria’s Secret umbrella was broken by the gator.

The only meat that Amanda could find was turkey sandwiches, so back to the scene they went with the meat they were able to find.

Evidently, trying to tempt a gator with food does not work either.

The alligator ate the sandwiches in one bite and did not move.

At this point, someone from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries showed up at the scene.

That person got a lasso and was able to get it around the neck of the alligator.

The alligator was then escorted across four lanes of traffic to a safe place.

After all, was said and done, Amanda says her kids thought it was the coolest thing ever.

Amanda Carter runs an animal rescue called Peace For Paws Animal Rescue.