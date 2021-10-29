‘Let’s go Brandon’ a no go at local high school

This screen capture shows both the alleged fake photo and a photo provided by Blountstown High. Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday Blountstown High officials posted a picture of their sign and said the viral post was fake and the phrase actually written on their sign was, ‘Go Tigers.’

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A picture that went viral on social media forced Blountstown High School to issue a response Friday.

The photo shows the sign in front of Blountstown High School with the phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on it.

The phrase is a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden and is popular among online conservative commenters.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday Blountstown High officials posted a picture of their sign and said the viral post was fake and the phrase actually written on their sign was, ‘Go Tigers.’

“A photoshopped picture of our sign has been circulating on social media. At Blountstown High School we only support our Tigers!” they wrote. “Good luck to our football team tonight at Hilliard and good luck to our volleyball and cross country teams next week in regionals! Go Tigers!!”