Las Vegas ties all-time record for high temperature

by: Lucas Wright,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Newsflash: It’s hot in Las Vegas.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, the temperature in Sin City tied the all-time high at 5:12 p.m. on July 10, when McCarran International Airport recorded a temperature of 117 degrees.

This ties the all-time record set on July 24, 1942. That record has also been tied three other times over the last two decades, most recently on June 20, 2017.

NV Energy, Nevada’s largest power provider, is urging customers to conserve electricity through Sunday evening because of the heat wave and wildfires affecting transmission lines throughout the region.

News of Las Vegas’ record temperatures comes amid heatwaves across the western U.S., including some that produced record-setting temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

