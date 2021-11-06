Jeep yields new details in case of missing geologist

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — A private investigator hired by the family of a missing man said his investigation has come to different conclusions than that of an investigative company hired by police.

Daniel Robinson, 24, vanished more than three months ago while working in a remote area of Buckeye, Arizona.

Police have said they have no evidence of foul play or violent criminal activity. However, Robinson’s Jeep was found by a rancher one month after he was reported missing. His keys, wallet and cellphone were in the vehicle but there was no sign of him.

Recently, the Buckeye Police Department hired an investigative company that now says the Jeep was involved in a rollover crash and sped up right before impact. They also said the driver may have tried to jump a ravine. New details also show the ignition was turned on more than 40 times after the crash.

However, Jeff McGrath, a private investigator hired by the Robinson family, disputes some of those findings.

“The car did not speed up right before the crash,” said McGrath. “I don’t know where this investigator got this information. I’m looking at the crash data recorder. There’s no indication, as a matter of fact, of the car’s speed.”

McGrath said not only does he believe the vehicle didn’t speed up, his investigation has led him to believe Robinson’s vehicle slowed down before the crash.

McGrath doesn’t know how his findings have differed so much from the company hired by the Buckeye Police Department.

“I don’t think my data is different than theirs. This reconstruction outfit, they reviewed the same document I did, they have the same document I do,” said McGrath. “It’s the download from the vehicle’s black box, called the crash data report.”