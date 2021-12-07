Indiana pastor relieved from duties after participating in HBO reality show

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A Newburgh pastor has been relieved from his duties after taking part in the HBO docu-series We’re Here.

The show follows three drag artists as they travel to small cities and towns to transform locals into drag queens to promote a safe and inclusive place for LGBTQ communities. Reverend Craig Duke was a clergy member at United Methodist Church and was nominated by the River City Pride Organization to participate. According to the church, Duke has since been relieved from his pastoral duties effective on December 1.

He will continue to reside at the church no later than February 28, 2022. The church released a statement saying while there is a diversity of opinion regarding the moral implications of Rev. Duke’s actions, he has not been found to have committed any chargeable offense or other violation of the United Methodist book of discipline.

You can read the statement from the church below: