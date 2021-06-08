Indiana family protests judge’s order to euthanize dog after it scratched 4-year-old’s face

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana relatives of a girl who was injured in an incident with the family dog are protesting a judge’s ruling that the large boxer pup, Jager, be euthanized.

Jager’s owner, May Robinson, said her 4-year granddaughter, Kinley Newman, accidentally stepped on the animal’s foot, causing him to jump up and scratch her face, leaving cuts that required surgery. This happened January 30. The family still hasn’t seen their dog since.

“I wish that I could pet him again,” said Kinley Newman. She and her grandmother, May Robinson, are doing everything they can to be reunited with their furry friend.

They had a peaceful protest outside of Mount Vernon City Hall, calling on the mayor to allow family members to visit their dog.

“We want him released, but right now I just want visits. I just want to see him and know he’s okay,” May Robinson said. Her 8-year-old boxer has been in the care of animal control since the end of January, after he jumped up and scratched Kinley’s face. Even after her injury, the 4-year-old little girl still wants her dog back.

“Yeah. He didn’t bite me, he scratched me,” Kinley explained.

Senior Judge Robert Aylsworth said even though the dog doesn’t have a violent history, the incident was horrific. Jager was set to be euthanized in May, but Robinson filed an appeal which is moving forward.

“No telling how many more months before it’s over,” said Robinson.

In the meantime, community members are asking Mayor Bill Curtis to finally let Robinson visit Jager.



“We realize that it’s in the courts, but we don’t think it’s a lot to ask for his owner, who loves and cares for him, to be able to go see him. I mean he’s in a cell, hasn’t seen the sun or grass in already 128 days and he could be there for months,” said Tina Parker with the Posey Humane Society.