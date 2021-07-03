How to navigate 4th of July sales this weekend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Fourth of July sales are well underway, and shoppers can find deep discounts on a wide range of products right now.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade a mattress or buy an air fryer, there are plenty of deals worth exploring during Fourth of July sales events. Now is also a good time to scoop up early back-to-school essentials like backpacks, dorm bedding or school supplies.
To point you in the right direction, we’ve researched the best deals retailers have to offer during this year’s Fourth of July sales events. Deals are organized by category so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.
At 30% faster than previous models, this Amazon Fire tablet offers a superior media streaming experience. The device offers hands-free Alexa access, and you can pick it up today for only $124.99.
TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
It’s easy to browse cable and streaming channels with this TCL smart TV. It offers high image clarity with lifelike contrast, color and detail. Originally priced at $349.99, it’s currently available for $261.14.
Cuisinart Elemental Food Processor
This heavy-duty food processor makes quick work of chopping nuts, shredding cheese and puréeing soup. It has a wide-mouth feed tube that accommodates whole fruits and vegetables. Today, it’s a whopping 45% off, bringing the price to $149.
Suitable for a small camping group, this tent can fit two queen-size air beds. It’s designed with Coleman’s patented WeatherTech system, which features corner welds and inverted seams to keep out moisture. It’s on sale for $149.99.
From smoothies to salsa, there isn’t much the Oster Pro 1200 can’t handle. The blender has seven speeds and three preprogrammed settings, plus it comes with a 24-ounce smoothie cup. It’s currently 25% off and is available for $59.99.
Other top trending deals
- Get ready to travel again with the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Set, now available for an impressive 66% off at only $113.99.
- Upgrade your home with the Echo Dot 3rd Generation; it’s on sale this week for $34.99.
- Support your dog’s dental health with Wag Dental Chews, which are discounted to $16.67.
- Suitable for most floor types, Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Vacuum just dropped down to $179.99.
- Get into gardening with the AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, which grows up to six plants and is now 36% off at $96.54.
- If you’re in the market for athletic clothing, Adidas Men’s Badge of Sport Tee is 24% off at $19.12.
- Upgrade your headphones with Apple AirPods Max. They’re known for their immersive audio experience and are marked down to $489.
- Lenox Tuscany Classics Martini Shaker Set is now discounted by 50% and costs $26.99.
- Support your dental health with Byte, which is currently offering $13 impression kits, $100 off aligners and free whitening.
TECH
A versatile option, this 15-inch laptop is suitable for work, school or casual browsing. It’s appreciated for its quick boot-up and long-lasting battery. It’s on sale for $479.99 this week.
Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student
An essential software suite compatible with Windows 10 and Mac, it includes classic versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The suite comes with 60 days of Microsoft support, and it’s currently $30 off at $119.99.
JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Touted as a “tiny but mighty” speaker, the JBL Clip 4 offers surprisingly robust sound. It has a portable design with a built-in clip, IP67 waterproof rating and rugged design. Scoop it up today for only $59.95.
Convenient and space-saving, this Anker power cube is handy for home or travel use. The device has three AC outlets and three USB ports for maximum charging versatility. At only $15.19, it’s a deal worth considering.
This mid-range Fitbit features built-in GPS, sleep tracking and comprehensive health and fitness monitoring. It’s user-friendly and is an excellent introductory fitness tracker. It’s discounted to $129.95.
Other top deals in tech
- The powerful Motorola Moto G7 Plus Unlocked is marked down to $149.99 from $249.99.
- Pick up the Roku Streaming Stick+ for only $39 today.
- The Apple iPad Air is now 10% off at $539.
- The Garmin DriveSmart 65, which has a high-resolution display, is currently available for $222.99.
- An office and dorm essential, the Aurora High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder has dropped down to only $52.99.
- If you’re in the market for a new keyboard, try Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard for only $29.99 today.
KITCHEN GADGETS
Known as a “countertop titan,” this combo blender comes with a 64-ounce jug as well as two on-the-go cups and lids. It’s praised for its easy-to-clean design. The high-speed blender is currently 42% off at only $99.99.
This smart sous vide lets users set it and forget it, thanks to the easy monitoring available through its companion app. The device is great for punching up flavor in meat, fish, chicken and a wealth of other dishes. Pick one up today for $99.
Shark IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum
Pet hair can’t compete with this Shark cordless vacuum, which boasts powerful suction and up to 40 minutes of runtime. The lightweight design has an extra-large dust cup for less frequent emptying. It’s now 47% off, dropping the price down to $219.99.
Toaster ovens like this Black+Decker model don’t heat up kitchens like regular ovens do, making them smart summertime appliances. Save a total of 41% when you apply FOURTH discount code at checkout, which drops the price to $34.99.
Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder
Transform your everyday cup of joe into a café-quality brew with freshly ground coffee beans. This popular burr grinder offers 12 adjustable settings and holds up to 7.75 ounces of beans. It’s currently available for $96.99.
Other top deals on kitchen gadgets
- Pick up the Hamilton Beach Automatic Can Opener for 24% off today at $18.89.
- The OXO Good Grips Digital Scale is a value buy at $49.99, which includes an extra 15% off when you add it to your basket and use FOURTH discount code.
- Keep your kitchen organized with a Joseph Joseph Expandable Drying Rack, which just dropped down to $49.99.
- Now on sale for 38% off, Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is available for $18.64.
- A kitchen essential, KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls are discounted to $24.97.
- A clever, compact gadget, OXO Good Grips Punctual Egg Timer is 41% off at $19.99 when you apply discount code FOURTH at checkout.
- The Jo Chef Kitchen Torch is now on sale for $26.89.
FOR THE HOME
Saatva Classic Mattress cradles the body and delivers customized support and pressure point relief. It comes with a 180-night home trial with free delivery and setup. It’s an extra $200 off this week, dropping the price down to $1,299.
Casper’s most popular mattress, the Original Mattress is on sale for 15% off. Designed to keep you cool and align your spine, this mattress is only $931 during their Fourth of July sale.
Alen BreatheSmart 75i True HEPA Air Purifier
This high-end air purifier is equipped with an advanced particle sensor and intelligently adapts to improve air quality. Purchase it today for $621.77.
Sun Joe Electric High-Pressure Washer
Blast away dirt and grime from siding, fences and patios with this pressure washer by Sun Joe. The wheeled design offers portable convenience. This week, it’s marked down to only $159.99.
Oneida Michelangelo 45-Piece Flatware Set
This Oneida set boasts 18/10 stainless steel construction and comes with five serving utensils. All pieces are dishwasher-safe. It’s 40% off today at $249.99 when you apply FOURTH discount code.
Other top deals for the home
- Keep cool with a Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating Fan, on sale for $122.97.
- Upgrade to Moen Engage Magnetix Showerhead for only $31.99, a savings of 52%.
- Pick up a PetSafe Wi-Fi Smart Pet Feeder for only $132.99 today.
- Saatva’s Loom & Leaf Mattress, made with premium memory foam, is marked down to $1,599.
- Sleep easy knowing the Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress is 15% off, dropping in price to $1,781 this week.
- Charter Club Damask Supima Cotton Bed Sheets start at $29.74 when you use FOURTH discount code at checkout.
- Greenworks Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is on sale for $101.40.
PARENTS AND KIDS
Graco Modes Pramette Travel System
A popular travel system, this Graco stroller and car seat will last from infancy through toddler years. The stroller has a one-handed folding mechanism for easy maneuvering. It’s on sale today for $239.99.
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
This high-end electric toothbrush is equipped with artificial intelligence to deliver a comprehensive brushing experience. The device comes in a travel-friendly kit and just dropped in price down to $145.
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids
Easy and fun to use, this Fitbit for kids tracks steps and active minutes. The waterproof fitness tracker displays an on-screen celebration when kids meet their activity goals. At only $48.94 today, it’s a smart purchase.
Crayola Ultra Clean Washable Markers
Crayola’s 40-pack of big markers are fun for arts and crafts, doodling or school projects. The updated ink formula is now washable from skin, clothing and painted walls. The box is currently on sale for $12.22, down from $18.49.
Columbia Boys’ Glennaker Rain Jacket
This Columbia rain jacket is a crowd favorite for its lightweight, comfortable design. It’s comfortable for layering and has a spacious hood that slips over most hats. Pick it up today at its new low price of $29.99.
Other top deals for parents and kids
- Hot Wheels 50-Car Pack, originally priced at $54.99, fell in price to $45.99.
- National Geographic Stunning Science Chemistry Set is discounted to only $29.60 today.
- Entertain and your newborn with Baby Einstein Neptune’s Ocean Discovery Jumper, currently 20% off at $96.06.
- A perennial favorite, Adidas Unisex Grand Court Tennis Sneakers are now on sale for only $26.99.
- Pressman “Charades for Kids” Family Game is now 40% off at $8.98.
- Pick up Bentgo Kids Brights Lunch Box today for only $24.99.
- Capture the moment with a VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera, currently 23% off at $57.72.
- The best-selling NERF Rival Roundhouse Blaster is available today for $16.24, down from $24.99.
- A Barbie Club Chelsea Doll and Carnival Playset is now 42% off at $17.47.
Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.