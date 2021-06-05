High school softball player hits for the cycle twice, pitches no-hitter in doubleheader

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Jazmyn Griego had never hit for the cycle in her softball career until last month. Then the Albuquerque High sophomore did it twice as AHS swept Santa Fe in a doubleheader.

That is enough of a story to get a few stares, but it goes even deeper. Griego also pitched a no-hitter in the second game. To recap her Saturday, Griego hit for the cycle twice and pitched a no-hitter on the same day.

“I was pretty shocked and that was the best softball performance I put on in a while,” said Griego of her May 18 performance. “I mean, best I ever put on. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in two games in a weekend.”

Griego’s coach, Dominic Abeyta, said he had never seen anything like the performance that Griego had last weekend.

“To hit for two cycles and then have a no-hitter perfect game … she had no walks, no-hitter so, that’s what made it the no-hitter perfect game,” said Abeyta. “You know, it’s an all-around perfect performance by her.”

In her no-hitter, Griego struck out nine batters. Both games only lasted four innings because AHS was up by a 15 run margin, winning the first game 16-1 and the second 17-0.