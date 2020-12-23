Helmet camera footage captures dramatic rescue of dog from a barn fire

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania fire company has released a helmet-cam video of a firefighter rescuing a dog in a Lancaster County barn fire on Saturday.

Ryan Balmer was the firefighter who made the dramatic rescue in Warwick Township..

“Somebody told me a dog was in there,” Balmer recalled.

Balmer’s helmet camera captured the dramatic rescue. The video, which is a little longer than one minute in length, is posted to the Lititz Fire Department’s Facebook page.

In the video you hear the dog frantically barking while Balmer is starting to make the rescue.

“Once we found the conditions that we did in that room, obviously the dog was still alive so I had to get him out,” Balmer said.

Blamer was able to break a window and climb through to save the dog.

The dog was not injured and is doing well.