Grandma’s tough love about granddaughter’s jeans praised on social media

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) – It wasn’t COVID-19, but a questionable fashion choice that kept a Forrest City, Arkansas, woman from visiting her grandmother.

Jayla Williams shared a video on her Facebook page of her grandmother refusing to let her in her house after she showed up wearing jeans ripped across her thighs.

“She gets out of the car, and when she steps around the car, she was looking naked,” said grandmother Maedean Wilson-Brewer.

Williams said her grandmother likes to joke around, but this time, she knew she was serious, and so she pulled out her phone and started recording their conversation about the jeans.

Soulja Boy’s manager’s Mississippi home burglarized, high-end items taken

In the video, her grandmother tells her to leave.

“She said, ‘I don’t care if you call your mother; she shouldn’t have let you come over here wearing those pants,'” said Williams.

Wilson-Brewer said she wanted to teach her granddaughter a lesson but had no idea she would inspire others. Many left messages praising Wilson-Brewer on Facebook.

Williams later posted a second video showing her return to her grandmother’s house in a different pair of pants.

“I told her to step around the car. Okay, you can come in,” said Wilson-Brewer.

Wilson-Brewer does think the videos were funny and is glad she stood her ground.

“To these young parents and grandparents, you can’t stop your grandchildren from doing everything they are doing and buying pants with holes in them, but you can do this — you can stop them from coming to your house dressed like that,” said Wilson-Brewer.

As for the jeans? Wilson-Brewer said her granddaughter should burn them.

Williams said she would consider getting rid of them for her grandmother, saying, “She means the world to me.”