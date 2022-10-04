NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The billionaire’s list is out and New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is on it!

According to the Forbes list, Elon Musk is ranked number one with a $219 billion dollar net worth, Jeff Bezos ranked second and Barnard Arnault & family ranks third in 2022.

As you scroll down the list, Benson ranked 778th out of the 2,668 billionaires in the world. Forbes says that her net worth is $3.8 billion.

Benson’s place on the list is higher than her ranking of 891st last year, in 2021, when her net worth was $3.4 billion