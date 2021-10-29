Everything you need to celebrate National Cat Day in style

National Cat Day is recognized in several countries worldwide, including Canada that celebrates the holiday each year on Aug. 8.

What is National Cat Day?

If you adore cats, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a holiday set aside to honor the special felines in your life and to celebrate all the love and companionship they provide. National Cat Day will take place on Oct. 29, and it’s the perfect time to pamper your pet, fellow cat enthusiasts or yourself with feline-friendly products. However, the holiday is also a time for recognizing the many cats that aren’t as fortunate.

National Cat Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, a lifestyle writer who set out to celebrate beloved pet cats while also putting a spotlight on the thousands still waiting to be rescued. In celebration of this year’s event, here are some facts, tips and must-have feline finds for any cat lover.

Cat facts

Cats have been companion animals to humans since ancient times. Research suggests that cats first lived close to humans and primarily served as pest control before being domesticated as pets. Here are few more intriguing feline facts.

Tips and considerations before you adopt

Whether you already have a cat (or several) or you are planning to adopt your first one, there are important factors to consider so that your experience is positive and the adoption is successful.

Check your budget

Owning a cat is fulfilling, but it can also be costly. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the average price is about $634 annually to cover a cat’s food, supplies and veterinarian care. This cost increases as a cat ages and becomes more susceptible to health problems.

Stock up with essentials

Purchase the items you’ll need in advance of adopting a cat or kitten. Cat food, treats, litter, toys and a pet bed will make your new addition feel at home. Selecting the right food can be tricky and depend on factors like your cat’s age, preference and needs.

Prepare your home

Cats are naturally curious, and kittens are especially mischievous. This sense of exploration can get cats into trouble, so it’s essential to cat-proof their new environment by removing potential hazards such as blind cords, household chemicals and some indoor plants. PetMD has a comprehensive list of precautions to take to keep your new pet safe.

Give your new pet time to adjust

It can take some time for a cat or kitten to feel comfortable in a new home. As a result, they may hide or show little interest in food at first. Confining your new kitty to one room with food and a litter box at first will help. When it’s time to introduce your cat to other pets and kids, do it slowly and provide supervision.

Adopt from a shelter or rescue

Many cats and kittens are available for adoption from shelters and rescues across the country. You can get started by reaching out to a shelter or rescue in your community.

The best products for those who love cats

