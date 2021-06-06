Caddo Parish Commissioners caught on Facebook live during a heated exchange

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A heated exchange between two Caddo Commissioners following a May 20th Commission meeting that was streamed on Facebook Live has a lot of people talking.

The exchange between Commissioners Steven Jackson and Lyndon Johnson, president of the Commission, involved a committee chaired by Jackson, that Johnson announced had been dissolved.

At the meeting, Johnson announced that the Pandemic and Natural disaster committee had been dissolved. Jackson said he was upset because his committee had been dissolved without warning.

Although the microphones had been silenced, as the meeting was over, the heated exchange between the two commissioners could be clearly seen. The entire commission meeting can be watched by clicking here.