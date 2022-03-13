RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man miraculously survived falling three stories from his girlfriend’s Richmond apartment balcony onto a cement parking lot earlier this month.

Colonial Beach resident Dylan Farinet, 30, is now recovering at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center from several injuries.

After the accident, Farinet told his mother, Bronwyn Congdon, that he was leaning over the balcony on March 5, shaking out a blanket when the railing failed, sending him free-falling onto the asphalt below. He didn’t immediately call an ambulance because he doesn’t have health insurance.

Congdon said Farinet texted her the following day to inform her of the accident.

“Mom, please don’t freak out” he wrote, according to Congdon. “I fell three stories into the parking lot last night and I’m in an incredible amount of pain.”

Congdon immediately went to Richmond to be with Farinet.

“I have never seen anybody in that much pain in my life,” Congdon said.

As a result of the fall, Farinet has a fractured vertebra, cracked ribs, a broken elbow and facial fractures. His mother is just glad his injuries weren’t worse, saying he could have hit the windshield of a car in the parking lot below, or the vertical poles that block those cars from driving into the apartment building.

She also believes there’s only one reason he survived: “He is in such fantastic shape,” she said.

Farinet is an athlete and currently plays in a Richmond basketball league. He also played basketball in high school and for the University of Mary Washington.

Farinet’s sister, Kiley Filipovic, said doctors are predicting that Farinet might not be able to run again.

“He’s a very strong person and so, to see him not be able to get up and move and do the things that he wants to do is very difficult,” Filipovic said.

Through tears, Filipovic said she appreciates how much the community has helped, especially as the medical bills pile up.

“I’m very grateful for everyone who is sharing and donating to help him through this,” she said.

Congdon said Farinet’s pain is now under control, and he’s in physical therapy.

The balcony where Farinet fell at his girlfriend’s apartment complex is now boarded up.