NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Have you bought a ticket yet? The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now up to $1.28 billion dollars. This is the second largest prize money in the history of Mega Millions. Would you prefer cash? The cash option is $747 million.

Although several people have matched some of the winning numbers, no one has matched all five winning numbers and the gold Mega Ball.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 10:00 p.m. on Friday night.