BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy has been issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department, according to a post he made on social media.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.” Laine Hardy via Facebook

An LSU official has confirmed that there is an active investigation. No further information was shared by LSU.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared when available.