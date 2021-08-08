A homecoming to remember for two soldiers at Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A special occasion took place last week at the Baton Rouge Airport.

On August 4, TSTGT Bernice Ortiz and TSTGT Carlos Ortiz returned home after serving for three years in England.









Images courtesy of Mona D Rose – Used with Permission

Mona Rose went live on Facebook awaiting the return of her niece and nephew.

The military duo arrived around 9:40 p.m. after a 24 hour journey from England.

There was quite a crowd at the airport to greet the duo.

Around 30 people including family, patriot guard, blue star moms, the galloping goose motorcycle club and combat vets were there to greet the returning heroes.

Mona Rose shared a video of the motorcycle club arriving at the airport.

Bernice is retired and Carlos is still on active duty.

As you can see in the video above, the two soldiers were not the only people coming back to Baton Rouge.

The Godmother and family of LSU great JuVaughn Harrison were there to great the 2021 Olympic athlete on his return to the Capital City.

TSTGT Bernice Ortiz started her military career in Baton Rouge when she enlisted as a medical trooper.

Bernice wanted to make sure her little brother did not go off to war alone.

Ortiz served in Texas, California, Korea, Afghanistan, Mississippi and Florida. England was the end of the line for the local soldier.

The journey is not over for this family as TSTGT Bernice Ortiz and TSTGT Carlos Ortiz are heading back to England after a month long vacation with family.

Bernice is looking forward to some gumbo and being able to do whatever she wants with her hair and nails.