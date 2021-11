SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (BRPROUD) — In honor of Veteran’s Day, Budweiser has created a limited edition line of cans that pay homage to the camo-colored cans from World War II.

The Military Heritage Cans, which are olive-colored, are available now until Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

Photo courtesy of Allison and Partners.

For every case sold, Budweiser will donate one dollar to an organization that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.