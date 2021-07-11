17-year-old receives a Make-A-Wish Truck makeover

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2nd annual Slam’d and Cam’d car show is back in action this weekend after being forced to cancel due to the pandemic in 2020.

This family friendly event is also an opportunity to give back to the community and one of the partnered organizations this year is the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Today 17-year-old Craig Landry got the reveal of his dreams, his wish? To have a makeover for his truck. Make-A-Wish Foundation transforms lives every year by granting life changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

“After everything he’s been through, he deserves this, we’re all very excited for him,” Mother Tiffany Landry shared.

Alpha Customs and Wrapture Graphics worked together to bring Landry’s vision to life, they say agreeing to collaborate with this was a no brainer.

“After the reveal I kind of walked around it just drooling over it, I know he’s excited, we’re excited for him said Daniel Lehon manager of Alpha Customs.

“Sorry I’m just overwhelmed but they did an amazing job, I’m really happy with it, it’s everything I wanted,” said 17-year-old Landry.

Landry is very excited to show off his new ride to friends and family.