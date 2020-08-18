Violent night in New Orleans: Six people wounded by gunfire in 4 separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS– It was a violent night in New Orleans on Monday. In four separate shootings across the city there were six people wounded by gunfire.

NOPD officers say the first shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street. That victim was taken to the hospital.

Then on the 7700 block of Downman Road, another person was hospitalized with a gun shot wound.

Then around 11:30, cops say two people were shot while crossing the Crescent City Connection, when another car opened fire on them.

Then finally just after Midnight NOPD officers were called out to a shooting on Tulane Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue, where two people were shot, wounded, and hospitalized.

The NOPD is investigating all of these shootings. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.