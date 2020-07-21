Violent 12 hours in New Orleans with 6 shootings, 2 being fatal

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD had a busy day on Monday and early Tuesday morning with six separate shootings, two of those being fatal.

Monday, July 20

The first incident was a double shooting around 2:05 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue in the Central Business District. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside their vehicle. Police learned that a black sedan pulled up next to the victims’ vehicle and opened fire from the passenger side. The shooting killed the driver and injured the passenger.

Around 5:30 p.m., NOPD officers began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting took place in the 8000 block of Gus Street. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of N. Rocheblave Street at the intersection of Music Street. One man was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.

NOPD was called to the 1200 block of Andry Street around 8:30 p.m. for another shooting. Officers report that one victim was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital by private conveyance.

Tuesday, July 21

Around 1:00 a.m., NOPD officers reported to a shooting in the 2300 block of Bienville Street. One man received a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by private conveyance.

At 2:00 a.m., officers then reported to the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. When they arrived, one male victim was found injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

All shootings are being actively investigated by the New Orleans Police Department. Anyone with information regarding any of these six shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.