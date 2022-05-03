Gretna, La

Timberlane Golf and Recreation

Timberlane Golf & Recreation first opened its doors in 1959 and immediately became the first private country club on the Westbank. Timberlane is known as being one of the most difficult courses designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Timberlane still holds the traditional values from when the course was developed and now operates under the Board of Commissioners of and is owned by the Timberlane Neighborhood Improvement and Beautification District.

Timberlane Golf & Recreation offers many amenities to its members and guests. Along with a beautiful par 72 golf course, Timberlane offers two sand volleyball courts, two regulation sized tennis courts, a large Olympic-size swimming pool, and an overall fantastic dining experience with Café Hope, who operates the food & beverage program at the Club. Timberlane is a family oriented country club which offers several social events for members during the year including the Not-So-Haunted Hayride and the Kentucky Derby which are two of the club’s signature events.

Address 1 Timberlane Drive Gretna, LA 70056

Phone Number 504-367-5010

Website

For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $57. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $10 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Limit 1 card per household.Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2023.

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR ULTIMATE NOLA GOLF EXPERIENCE CARD