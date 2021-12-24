Shooting suspect leads authorities on multi-parish chase ending in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect led authorities on a multi-parish chase Friday afternoon.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the chase started in Jefferson Davis Parish and ended in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The chase started at around 1:30 p.m. in Lafayette, somewhere in the Henderson area, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO).

WBRSO said the suspect was wanted in connection to a shooting in Jefferson Davis Parish. The pursuit began when the suspect was stopped in traffic.

During the chase, the suspect was allegedly eluding authorities and driving recklessly, according to WBRSO. The chase came to end when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at Hwy 415 and 190.

Authorities said the suspect is currently in custody.

This is a developing story.