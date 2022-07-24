MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series started on Friday, July 22, and continued through Sunday, July 24.

Sports are known to bring people together, but what happens if players cannot use the field? Saturday, two opposing teams found a way to bond despite a power outage canceling their game. JD Jones played for the East Ouachita Recreation District 9U All-Stars team. According to his mother, Ragan Bailey, his team was getting ready to play against an Oak Grove, Mississippi team when the field’s lights went out.

“The pitchers from Mississippi, Oak Grove were warming up. And then the lights flickered and went completely dark. Obviously, there was still some daylight. The sun was setting,” Bailey said. “And there were other teams getting ready to play on the 11U fields as well. But they came on for another split second, and it went completely out after that.”

Someone turned on the Cha-Cha-Slide while waiting to play. Their opponent started dancing on the field. So, their parents told Jones’ team to join in. According to Bailey, parents got hearsay about a car wreck on Finks Hideaway Road that caused the power outage.

“What was probably an upset turned into a very, very, positive, positive thing,” Bailey said. “We ended up getting to interact with the team we probably only would’ve played and said goodbye to. They ended up having a fantastic time with one another.”

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Saturday, around 8:30 p.m., a large tree limb fell on powerlines in the 1100 Block of Finks Hideaway Road near the ballpark. Deputies could not confirm if this caused the power outage but reported Entergy came out to respond.

Your Weather Station reached out to Entergy, who confirmed weather-related power outages on Friday. However, we are still waiting to hear from Entergy about Saturday’s reported power outage. Despite the canceled game, the moment brought happiness to both teams and parents, according to Bailey.

“It made all of us feel wonderful. I spoke to parents from the Oak Grove, Mississippi team. I told them, ‘I think that’s about one of the best times our boys have had as the entire team because it was a fun time there was no pressure on them’,” Bailey said. “They ended up feeling like they were able to have a conversation and interact with what was really supposed to be their opponent.”

Bailey thanked the East Ouachita Recreation District/Ouachita Parish Sports Complex for hosting this year’s Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, because “It was an absolute experience that we will never forget.”

According to Entergy’s website, it restored power in the area. Bailey’s son competed in bracket play on Sunday.