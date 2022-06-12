WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, on Friday, June 10, 2022, around 11:40 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 34 south of LA Highway 840-1.

Police reported that 68-year-old George Barmore, 12-year-old Emory Barmore and 12-year-old Layla-Grace Barmore died in the crash, all of West Monroe.

Joshua Kelley, courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by Barmore, was traveling northbound on LA Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250, driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.

Barmore, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barmore’s two juvenile passengers, who were not restrained properly and were sharing a seat belt, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelley and his juvenile passenger, who were restrained, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They fled the scene on foot after the crash and prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate Kelley and returned him to the crash scene for the investigating troopers.

Police do not know if Barmore was impaired, but collected and submitted routine toxicology samples for

analysis.

Police suspected Kelley of being impaired. He was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for Felony Hit and Run and three counts of Vehicular Homicide.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem

throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 12 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 16 fatalities.