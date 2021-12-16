Gov. Edwards defends COVID-19 policies, highlights climate change and disaster recovery in end-of-year address

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards gave his annual end of the year address from the Governor’s Mansion Thursday, tackling everything from the state’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters to COVID-19, defending his plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana’s immunization schedule for schools and colleges.

Gov. Edwards also said he believes Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet should resign after video surfaced earlier this week that captured people repeatedly using racial slurs inside her home.

On the state’s disaster recovery efforts, Edwards said housing remains the greatest need as recovery efforts continue. With more than 5,000 survivors of Hurricane Ida still in shelters four months later, the governor said the state is working as quickly as it can to get as many households sheltered as possible. He also said the state continues to work with its congressional delegation to pursue additional federal funding for recovery efforts, not just for hurricanes Laura and Ida, but from severe flooding that hit southwest Louisiana in May.

“I hope and pray this coming year will be kinder to our state,” Edwards said.

The governor also pushed back on “conspiracy theories that have been advanced and absolute misinformation” about the coronavirus and vaccines.

“How great it would be if the people who have spent so much time, effort and energy trying to undermine the public’s confidence in vaccines … into promoting the vaccinations? You know, we’d be much further along.”

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health had confirmed 778,542 cases of COVID-19 and 14,912 deaths from the coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 9, 2020, at beginning of the pandemic. More than 500,000 of those cases and 8,052 deaths of those deaths were recorded in 2021.

The state saw two surges of COVID-19 in 2021, with the first peaking in January and the second in August. It was during that second wave that a record number of patients were hospitalized, peaking at 3,022 on August 17.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in Louisiana on December 14, 2020, one year ago Wednesday. As of Monday, more than 2.29 million people in Louisiana were vaccinated, nearing 50 percent of the state’s population. The LDH just opened applications for the Louisiana Teen Vax Campaign, seeking “youth ambassadors” to help improve vaccination rates among their age group and teach their peers about the importance of being vaccinated.

But Edwards’ efforts to increase the state’s vaccination rates have repeatedly run into resistance. Attorney General Jeff Landry and a Republican state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana’s immunization schedule for schools and colleges.

During the address, Gov. Edwards also thanked the state’s workforce as well as the private sector workforce, especially first responders, doctors, nurses, and EMTs, as well as the state’s service members who have assisted in COVID response, while thousands more are deployed overseas on natural security missions.