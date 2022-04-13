KLFY News presents special coverage of the one-year anniversary of the Seacor tragedy in the Gulf of Mexico when the Seacor Power, carrying 19 crew members, capsized.

Six were rescued, six are confirmed dead and seven remain unaccounted for, including three from Acadiana.

While families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, Congressional leaders are waiting to figure out if they can do more to protect offshore workers.

Tonight we take an in-depth look at everything that took place, the search for survivors, family members who are coping with grief and find out what steps are being taken moving forward.