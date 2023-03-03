BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Top-seeded Scotlandville made easy work of No.9 St. Augustine in boy’s basketball playoff action in Baton Rouge, La., Friday night.

Led by 6-foot-11 University of New Orleans signee Dorian Booker with 27 points and six blocks, the Hornets stung the Purple Knights 67-52 in the LHSAA Division I Select quarterfinals.

Scotlandville went on a 13-0 run at the start, before St. Aug’s Davis Goodwin pulled it to within six, 13-7, with a basket plus one at the 2:24 mark in the first quarter.

The Hornets would go on to take a 38-20 halftime lead, and from there never looked back.

Turner Duncan led the Purple Knights with 23 points, while teammate Josh Jackson contributed with 15.

Scotlandville’s Drewey was second behind Booker with 20 points, while Southern Jaguars football-signee Zae Teasett added 17.

With the win, the Hornets advance to face No.4-seed Huntington in the semifinals next week.