CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Some high school baseball on Tuesday night as Chalmette played host to Rummel and Noel Suarez Stadium.

The Owls fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third after a solo shot from Rhett Centanni gives the Raiders the lead.



Chalmette didn’t flinch, Cole Armstrong clears loaded bases with an RBI double to the gap. The Owls score six in the frame and beat Rummel, 7-3

The Owls improve to 10-3 on the year.