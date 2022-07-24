DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A driver crashed into the Delhi Post Office Sunday, July 24, 2022, and caused substantial damage, but police did not report any injuries. According to Delhi Police Department Chief Roy Williams, the driver pulled into the post office’s parking lot and hit her brakes, but her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.

The car then went into the post office’s lobby area, hitting the counter, and went all the way into the back part where post office workers stimulate the mail.

“Thank God that no one was there and if it had been somebody could’ve been seriously injured or loss their life,” Chief Williams said. The Chief reported this is not the first time someone has crashed a car into the Delhi Post Office.

“We actually had one happen last year. A gentleman ran into the area where the post office boxes are. He was not injured and none of the employees were injured,” Chief Williams said. “The post office was open at the time when this happened. We’ve been fortunate that no one else got injured from both of these incidents.”

He planned to reach out to the Postmaster and suggested the Delhi Post Office may need to place concrete columns in front of the building.

“I don’t know how much structural damage that may have happened in this incident because the vehicle actually went further into the post off than it did last time,” Chief Williams said. “So, it would be wise for them to maybe put some concrete barriers up there to stop those vehicles from receding up into that post office.”

According to Chief Williams, Delhi Police Department is investigating the vehicle building accident. The officers do not plan to charge the driver because it was an accident and not done on purpose. Her insurance will be responsible for the damages. However, if someone intentionally crashed their vehicle into the post office, according to Chief Williams, police would charge them with Criminal Damage to Property.