VIDEO: Well-known glass skyscraper in Metairie suffers damage from Ida

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – A well-known skyscraper in Metairie was damaged Sunday as Ida marched through southern Louisiana.

As of Sunday night, it appeared the Galleria sustained only minor damage.

The Galleria is a 29-story skyscraper on Galleria Blvd., off of Causeway Blvd. Three hotels and several apartment complexes are in the area.

In the video above from WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez, you can see a roof from a nearby building ripped off and picked up by the intense winds. The debris went flying by the camera and crashed into one of the WGNO satellite dishes.

Also seen in the video, insulation from another nearby building is hanging onto the side of the Galleria.

