METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a group of men who are accused of taking part in a brutal beating and robbery outside a Metairie bar in May, and new surveillance video could help solve the case.

Deputies say the altercation started inside Brewsky’s Bar & Grill on David Drive in Metairie before escalating outside in the parking lot.

The video shows the moment the 39-year-old man is punched so hard that he falls to the ground and then is kicked by two of the four male suspects before being pickpocketed.

Sergeant Brandon Veal, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, says deputies responded to the call May 28.

“While there, they learned that a group of individuals severely beat an adult male before leaving him unconscious,” Veal explained. “One of the individuals returned to the victim and removed personal items from his pockets before fleeing the location.”

Veal says the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

“The victim was fortunate enough to just return to work from a long medical recovery with medical bills upwards of $100,000,” Veal said.

The four suspects face robbery and battery charges, and the sheriff’s office now needs help from the public to make the arrests.

“We take cases like this very seriously,” Veal said. “We were fortunate enough to have clear video footage of the incident that we know will help the public in identifying these suspects.”

Brewsky’s staff declined to be interviewed, but an employee told WGNO the victim was kicked out the bar for reportedly using derogatory language before the assault occurred.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the men shown in the video, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Fourth District Station at (504) 598-5940 or contact Crimestoppers GNO.

