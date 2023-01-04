NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh. Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center in Cincinatti, but Krull is trying to stay positive, not only in his prayers for Hamlin but in the great memories he has of Hamlin during their one year together. If one thing is certain, it’s that Hamlin is a fighter.

“You can’t say enough about how great of a man he is,” Krull said.

“I came in with one year, you know, with him. And this guy took me under his wing, showed me the ropes, showed me Pittsburgh, what it means to be a Pitt man and to play at Pittsburgh.

You know, it’s a tragic, tragic situation. We’ve been texting throughout the chat, all day, every day, just trying to get some kind of updates. And everything we’re hearing has been positive, but he obviously is still in critical condition.

The prayers, I think they’re getting answered, it’s working. You know, I just ask everybody to continue to pray. Everyone just continue to think about them. You know, that’s all we can do at this moment.

Hopefully everything’s gonna be okay. But still, I’m getting emotional talking about it just cause, you know, what we do, you know, on that field, it doesn’t define who you are as a person.”