NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a 56-40 lead. McCollum finished the half 7 of 11 from long range and 11 of 16 for the game.

The Pelicans were 10 of 17 from distance in taking a 67-60 halftime lead and finished the game 15 of 31 behind the arc.

Williamson scored seven of the Pelicans’ first 10 points in the final quarter as New Orleans pushed a 99-91 lead to 119-107 with 5:03 left. McCollum capped a 7-2 run with a 3-pointer from the right wing.

McCollum’s 11th 3-pointer 2:37 later gave New Orleans a 124-110 lead. McCollum tied a franchise record for most 3-pointers in a half, joining Jonas Valanciunas, Ryan Anderson and Peja Stojakovic.

Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting. He scored 15 of Philadelphia’s first 24 points and had 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting.

James Harden added 20 points.

The Pelicans forced 13 turnovers in the first half and turned those into 25 points.